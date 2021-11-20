What is (and isn’t) a DAO? Why do DAOs matter? How do DAOs fit into web3, crypto, the creator economy, future of work, and many other areas?

Inspired by our NFT Canon earlier this year (and original Crypto Canon), we’ve culled the below list of resources for those seeking to understand, build, and otherwise get involved with these “decentralized autonomous organizations” — which represent the future of community, coordination, work… and much, much more. If you have suggestions for quality pieces to add, let us know @Future.

* * *

Definitions; conceptual foundations, evolutions

Why decentralization matters — decentralized networks aren’t a silver bullet, but they offer a much better approach than centralized systems

by Chris Dixon

https://cdixon.org/2018/02/18/why-decentralization-matters

The meaning of decentralization — one of the most frequently yet most poorly defined words; reasons for; three types of

by Vitalik Buterin

https://medium.com/@VitalikButerin/the-meaning-of-decentralization-a0c92b76a274

A glossary definition — defining the “decentralized”, the “autonomous”, and “organization”, all enabled by blockchains

by Alex Pruden and Sonal Chokshi

https://a16z.com/2019/11/08/crypto-glossary/

Defining D, A, O — organizations and DAOs as tools for coordinating human activity; going beyond organization to organism

by Philippe Honigman

https://hackernoon.com/what-is-a-dao-c7e84aa1bd69

D is for…, A is for…, O is for… — what is a DAO?

by Aragon

https://blog.aragon.org/what-is-a-dao/

DAOs defined: the big picture — from traditional organization to internet-native organizations

by Aragon

https://blog.aragon.org/a-dao-defined-the-big-picture/

‘Scissor labels’ — on narratives, incentives, and how terms can be divisive

by John Palmer

https://j.mirror.xyz/RUeJfZEZxr-hkuzUCakQyUuf2kOJVMPPiAWBaQFhhqc

Terminology guide — smart contracts, autonomous agents; decentralized applications, decentralized organizations, decentralized corporations

by Vitalik Buterin

https://blog.ethereum.org/2014/05/06/daos-dacs-das-and-more-an-incomplete-terminology-guide/

Who will control the software that powers the internet? — toward an internet governed by open, community-controlled services

by Chris Dixon

https://www.wired.com/story/how-blockchain-can-wrest-the-internet-from-corporations/

DAOs: a new organizational and governance paradigm — a conceptual introduction

by Louis Grx

https://medium.com/@LuigiGrx/2-2-daos-a-new-organizational-and-governance-paradigm-93e889df1b39

The successor of the ‘organization man’? The ‘blockchain man’ — on cooperation, a world without transaction costs, and “protocolism”

by Taylor Pearson

https://www.ribbonfarm.com/2017/10/10/the-blockchain-man/

On cryptocurrency communities — how company building and cryptocurrency building are different

by Nick Tomaino

https://thecontrol.co/on-cryptocurrency-communities-f592b5ce6b0b

The slow death of the firm — why do firms exist; making decentralized organizations more broadly adopted

by Nick Tomaino

https://thecontrol.co/the-slow-death-of-the-firm-1bd6cc81286b

Bootstrapping a decentralized autonomous corporation — encoding a corporate mission statement into code

by Vitalik Buterin

https://bitcoinmagazine.com/technical/bootstrapping-a-decentralized-autonomous-corporation-part-i-1379644274

Companies, networks, crowds [a16z podcast] — ‘The DAO’ vs. a DAO; automation, contingencies, smart contracts; will the firm go away?

with Erik Brynjolfsson, Andrew McAfee, Frank Chen, Sonal Chokshi

https://future.a16z.com/podcasts/machine-platform-crowd/

Past, present, future: From co-ops to cryptonetworks — how cooperative governance can be both efficient yet representative

by Jesse Walden

https://a16z.com/2019/03/02/cooperatives-cryptonetworks/

On web3 and participatory governance — policy frameworks for the third generation of the internet

by a16z Crypto

https://a16z.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/How-to-Win-the-Future-1.pdf

DAOs and legal questions — on legitimacy, legal ramifications, and more

with Priyanka Desai and Aaron Wright

https://modern.finance/episode/flamingo-dao/

The rise of ‘Lex Cryptographia’ — a new subset of law for rules administered through self-executing smart contracts and DAOs

by Aaron Wright and Primavera de Filippi

https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=2580664

Overviews & guides

A prehistory of DAOs — defining a chimeric term; layers of; cooperatives, gaming guilds, and the networks to come

by Kei Kreutler

https://gnosisguild.mirror.xyz/t4F5rItMw4-mlpLZf5JQhElbDfQ2JRVKAzEpanyxW1Q

A beginner’s guide to DAOs — definitions, mindsets, tools, examples

by Linda Xie

https://linda.mirror.xyz/Vh8K4leCGEO06_qSGx-vS5lvgUqhqkCz9ut81WwCP2o

The Dao of DAOs — NFTs and DAOs; why DAO, how DAOs can be a source of competitive advantage; types of DAOs today and tomorrow; DAO lego kits

by Packy McCormick

https://www.notboring.co/p/the-dao-of-daos

DAOs, NFTs, and the new creator economy — a DAO allows its creators, its support, its contributors, and its audience to be owners in the collective

by Jarrod Dicker, Brian Flynn, Patrick Rivera

https://www.coindesk.com/business/2021/03/04/nfts-daos-and-the-new-creator-economy/

The ABCs of DAOs — internet-native constitutions; how DAOs are automating the corporation, more

by Theodor Marcu

https://1729.com/daos

DAOs and the future of organizations online — public goods on the internet; governing and funding projects

with Chris Dixon interviewed by Steven Johnson

https://adjacentpossible.substack.com/p/lets-run-the-experiment-a-conversation

DAO landscape — different types and use cases of DAOs; how DAOs evolve

by Cooper Turley

https://coopahtroopa.mirror.xyz/_EDyn4cs9tDoOxNGZLfKL7JjLo5rGkkEfRa_a-6VEWw

Everything you need to know about DAOs — a primer on how DAOs are working to collectively shape the new creative economy

by Foundation

https://foundation.app/blog/everything-you-need-to-know-about-daos

DAO applications: communities, creators, future of work, cities, more

15 ways the world is being transformed by DAOs — doing for organizations what the internet did for communication

by Aragon

https://blog.aragon.org/15-ways-the-world-is-being-transformed-by-daos/

Community DAOs — what makes a DAO a DAO; going from group chats to real businesses

by Patrick Rivera

https://p.mirror.xyz/cVN3KOss0uqpZwxHQKtC4Syvn1RfXaxofFKHJuKLWS4

Giving communities the power to bid — pooling capital, fractional ownership, more

with John Palmer interviewed by Cooper Turley

https://zine.zora.co/party-dao-interview

‘Fantasy Hollywood’: Crypto and community-owned characters — enabling communities to bring new characters and culture to the world

by Cuy Sheffield

https://future.a16z.com/fantasy-hollywood-crypto-and-community-owned-characters/

DAOs and the promise of utopia in the music industry — changing the way music and art move through its usual life cycles

by Resident Advisor

https://ra.co/features/3914

Why DAOs are essential to DeFi — almost all major DeFi applications are now governed by DAOs

by James Beck, Mattison Asher

https://consensys.net/blog/codefi/daos/

Minimum viable participation in crypto — spectrum of participation from capital to earning one’s place at the table to participating in crypto

by Elena Burger

https://future.a16z.com/minimum-viable-participation-in-crypto-games-costs-accessibility/

Squad wealth — informal peer-to-peer institutions, role of trust in squad logic; theory of the squad; a new model of group coordination; can squads scale?

by Sam Hart, Toby Shorin, Laura Lotti

https://otherinter.net/research/squad-wealth/

The future of work — “you will probably work for a protocol someday”; from create-to-earn to judge-to-earn to participate-to-earn

by Stephen McKeon

https://medium.com/collab-currency/the-future-of-work-5d7b47cff308

…plus DAO stories

From contemptuous to indifferent to curious to pretty damn excited: my journey to web3 — what if NPR Planet Money could have been reinvented with DAOs?

by Adam Davidson

https://adamd.mirror.xyz/ef3BZjrJGk7bb1ElhVdz5AMWxEAN7GIOQhsXMKTmOWY

ConstitutionDAO — the great decentralized blockchain experiment

by Kate Irwin

https://decrypt.co/86359/constitutiondao-hits-30m-ethereum-raised-one-day-before-sothebys-auction

Examples of DAOs for economic empowerment — more easily organizing human and financial capital to invest in projects and people, enabled at scale

by SyndicateDAO

https://syndicate.mirror.xyz/xeRR8PJUnGr-mUlwLJppFHe65WPpyyULFBiz89K1qfI

What is it like to join a DAO? — experiences of the first four weeks of joining a DAO

by Shawn Cubbedge

https://blog.aragon.org/what-is-it-like-to-join-a-dao/

Life of a ‘protocol politician’ — overseeing governance, making proposals, voting, more

by Cooper Turley

https://newsletter.banklesshq.com/p/the-life-of-a-protocol-politician

How-to’s & getting started with DAOs

DAOs and creators — resources to get started today from 101 to much more

by Kinjal Shah

https://kinjal.mirror.xyz/eD3-Sgv2h50j-kwjHQCOnwqMKqSLTfnrqrtNypU-P5k

How to DAO — basics & answers for beginners

from Aragon

https://blog.aragon.org/how-to-dao-answers-for-beginners/

How to join a DAO — why join, identifying goals, getting started

by William Peaster

https://newsletter.banklesshq.com/p/how-to-join-a-dao

How to build a DAO in three days — the DAO stack and components, case study of ConstitutionDAO

by Packy McCormick

https://www.notboring.co/p/lets-buy-the-us-constitution

How to DAO from day one to deeper levels — from vibe check to creating value to making a commitment to doing it full-time

by Jack Fancy

https://forefront.market/learn/guides-tutorials/how-to-dao

Building & participating in DAOs: mechanics, incentives, governance, legal, more

Progressive decentralization: A playbook for building — product-market fit, community participation, ownership; how to avoid getting stuck

by Jesse Walden

https://a16z.com/2020/01/09/progressive-decentralization-crypto-product-management/

Come for the creator, stay for the economy — go to market strategy and the three phases of creator mode, org mode, protocol economy

by Patrick Rivera

https://p.mirror.xyz/1EpvJwUpx_KlRcHOKLNqADEkwHL_Z1ZYKobF2uLwgBg

How to get paid by DAOs — different ways to contribute to DAOs

by Lucas Campbell

https://newsletter.banklesshq.com/p/how-to-get-paid-by-daos

Creator DAOs, web3, and incentives — intertwining social and financial, intrinsic and extrinsic motivations, from badging to tokens

by Jarrod Dicker, Jonathan Glick, Tal Sachar

https://darkstar.mirror.xyz/Tf9IS6yNxtPXwC5mmfi_UISe8v6BOfef2bDmQSxoJao

Building and running a DAO: Why governance matters — development of financial incentives, how the mechanics matter, practical challenges

by Tarun Chitra

https://future.a16z.com/building-and-running-a-dao-why-governance-matters/

Moving beyond coin governance — from Defi to ‘DeGov’, exploring the design space for governance; solutions to keeping voting and DAOs safe

by Vitalik Buterin

https://vitalik.ca/general/2021/08/16/voting3.html

How DAOs could approach treasury management — functions to manage treasuries from spending and asset allocation to borrowing and reporting

by Shreyas Hariharan

https://newsletter.banklesshq.com/p/how-daos-should-approach-treasury

Organization legos: The state of DAO tooling — DeFi’s “money legos” have seen a Cambrian explosion, but “organization legos” are still in their infancy

by Nichanan Kesonpat

https://medium.com/1kxnetwork/organization-legos-the-state-of-dao-tooling-866b6879e93e

How to grow decentralized communities: community building for token networks — funnels that lead discoverers to being participators

by Peter Yuan Pan (pet3rpan)

https://medium.com/1kxnetwork/how-to-grow-decentralized-communities-1bf1044924f8

How to assess new community building hires for token networks — what matters, what doesn’t; questions to ask candidates; assessing track records

by Peter Yuan Pan (pet3rpan)

https://medium.com/1kxnetwork/how-to-assess-new-community-building-hires-for-token-networks-a2672c07dd58

On-chain vote buying and ‘dark DAOs’ — security for blockchain voting; how to avoid decentralized cartels, opaque vote buying, more

by Phil Daian, Tyler Kell, Ian Miers, and Ari Juels

https://hackingdistributed.com/2018/07/02/on-chain-vote-buying/

Voting, security, and governance in blockchains [a16z Podcast] — voting in social systems (blockchains, boardrooms, elections); gaming mechanisms

with Phil Daian and Ali Yahya

https://a16z.com/2019/02/09/voting-blockchains-governance-security-cryptoeconomics/

A legal framework for DAOs — on taxation, entity formation, and operational issues pertaining to decentralized autonomous organizations

by David Kerr and Miles Jennings

https://a16z.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/DAO-Legal-Framework-Jennings-Kerr10.19.21-Final.pdf

Sonal Chokshi is the editor in chief as well as podcast network showrunner. Prior to joining a16z 2014 to build the editorial operation, Sonal was a senior editor at WIRED, and before that in content at Xerox PARC. Follow Twitter

Zoran Basich is an editor at a16z & Future, focusing on crypto and corporate development/ finance. Previously he covered venture capital and the startup ecosystem at the Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones, and was the banking editor at NerdWallet. Follow Twitter

Guy Wuollet is a partner on the a16z crypto investment team. He focuses on infrastructure and application layer investments. Follow Twitter

Join the Newsletter Technology, innovation, and the future, as told by those building it. Thanks for signing up. Check your inbox for a welcome note.